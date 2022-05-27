Head-To-Head Comparison: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) & Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.46, indicating a potential upside of 52.36%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.36%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 5.28% 7.33% 0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $90.93 million 1.82 -$850,000.00 ($0.73) -9.71

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creative Media & Community Trust Co..

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

