Head-To-Head Comparison: SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) and SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OriginClear and SolarWindow Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and SolarWindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear 265.45% -36.97% 374.62% SolarWindow Technologies N/A -45.59% -44.73%

Risk and Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and SolarWindow Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.14 million 1.92 -$2.12 million $0.00 -1,500.00 SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.11) -23.86

OriginClear has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWindow Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OriginClear beats SolarWindow Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OriginClear Company Profile (Get Rating)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity coatings to rigid glass, as well as flexible glass and plastic surfaces where they transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices. Its potential applications of LiquidElectricity coatings span various industries, including architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings and SolarWindow products are under development with support from commercial contract firms and at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, through cooperative research and development agreements. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

