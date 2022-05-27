Head-To-Head Contrast: HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) & Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HF Sinclair and Genesis Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.60 $558.32 million $3.40 14.50 Genesis Energy $2.13 billion 0.71 -$165.07 million ($1.72) -7.17

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HF Sinclair and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86 Genesis Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

HF Sinclair presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Genesis Energy has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Genesis Energy.

Risk and Volatility

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. HF Sinclair pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genesis Energy pays out -34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genesis Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64% Genesis Energy -6.09% -17.57% -2.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Genesis Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Genesis Energy (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil. It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge, Raceland, and Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

