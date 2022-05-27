Head to Head Contrast: Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) versus Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Portillo’s and Bloomin’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 3 6 0 2.67 Bloomin’ Brands 0 4 6 1 2.73

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $46.38, indicating a potential upside of 144.59%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $29.10, indicating a potential upside of 35.03%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and Bloomin’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.27 $5.99 million N/A N/A Bloomin’ Brands $4.12 billion 0.46 $215.55 million $2.10 10.26

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s N/A -4.17% -1.24% Bloomin’ Brands 5.20% 131.48% 8.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Portillo’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portillo’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 26, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,013 full-service restaurants and franchised 157 restaurants across 47 states; and 156 full-service restaurants and franchised 172 restaurants across 17 countries and Guam. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

