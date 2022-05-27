Head-To-Head Review: Atento (NYSE:ATTO) & LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Atento alerts:

Atento has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atento and LICT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.45 billion 0.10 -$92.95 million ($9.98) -0.93 LICT $129.14 million 3.14 $24.92 million $1,362.00 16.52

LICT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LICT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -9.80% -132.40% -3.34% LICT 19.15% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atento and LICT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50 LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.14%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than LICT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LICT beats Atento on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, financial services, consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, transportation, logistics, and technology and media sectors. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

LICT Company Profile (Get Rating)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. The company operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total of 31,461 voice lines, including incumbent local exchange carrier and competitive local exchange carrier lines; 5,211 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,490 miles of copper cable; and 762 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.