Head-To-Head Review: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) vs. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power -604.73% -48.68% -41.45% Aptiv 2.43% 7.23% 3.35%

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Aptiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Aptiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $16.80 million 6.45 $10.03 million ($1.23) -0.66 Aptiv $15.62 billion 1.77 $590.00 million $1.19 85.50

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Romeo Power and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aptiv 1 1 14 0 2.81

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 603.15%. Aptiv has a consensus price target of $160.11, indicating a potential upside of 57.35%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Aptiv.

Summary

Aptiv beats Romeo Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services. It serves commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, electric powertrain converters, electric watercraft manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile, and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

