Head-To-Head Review: Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) & Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) and Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

69.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Yumanity Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $18.26 million 2.16 -$89.76 million ($3.24) -0.37 Yumanity Therapeutics $8.04 million 1.47 -$39.50 million ($4.24) -0.26

Yumanity Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spero Therapeutics. Spero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yumanity Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Yumanity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -792.03% -116.93% -71.00% Yumanity Therapeutics -798.73% -162.54% -72.00%

Volatility and Risk

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spero Therapeutics and Yumanity Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 2,261.11%. Yumanity Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,477.98%. Given Yumanity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yumanity Therapeutics is more favorable than Spero Therapeutics.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats Yumanity Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. It has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein. The company is also developing YTX-9184, which is in preclinical studies to treat neurological disorders. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.