Head-To-Head Survey: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) & Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kilroy Realty pays out 134.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 19.08% 15.69% 7.59% Kilroy Realty 18.65% 3.23% 1.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Kilroy Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kilroy Realty 0 1 7 0 2.88

Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $80.88, indicating a potential upside of 33.35%. Given Kilroy Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Kilroy Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million 1.36 $169.36 million N/A N/A Kilroy Realty $955.04 million 7.41 $628.14 million $1.55 39.13

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

