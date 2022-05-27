Head-To-Head Survey: Origin Materials (ORGN) & Its Peers

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Origin Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Origin Materials and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 285 1030 1307 44 2.42

Origin Materials presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Origin Materials’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 7.77 Origin Materials Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million -55.27

Origin Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -372.00% 233.36% 17.88%

Volatility & Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ peers have a beta of -119.22, meaning that their average stock price is 12,022% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Materials peers beat Origin Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

