HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €50.00 by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($53.19) target price by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.18 ($72.53).

HEI stock traded up €1.36 ($1.45) on Friday, hitting €53.90 ($57.34). 487,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a 12-month high of €76.98 ($81.89).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

