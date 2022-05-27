HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.18 ($72.53).

Shares of HEI stock traded up €1.36 ($1.45) on Friday, hitting €53.90 ($57.34). The stock had a trading volume of 487,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €53.19 and its 200-day moving average is €58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a 52-week high of €76.98 ($81.89).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

