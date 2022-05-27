HeidelbergCement (HDELY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY):

5/19/2022 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

5/17/2022 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

5/13/2022 – HeidelbergCement had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($72.34) to €67.00 ($71.28). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – HeidelbergCement had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($63.83) to €59.00 ($62.77). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 127,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

