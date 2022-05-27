HeidelbergCement (HDELY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY):
- 5/19/2022 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
- 5/17/2022 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
- 5/13/2022 – HeidelbergCement had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($72.34) to €67.00 ($71.28). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – HeidelbergCement had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($63.83) to €59.00 ($62.77). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 127,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HeidelbergCement (HDELY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.