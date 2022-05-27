Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 166 ($2.09) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £114.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04. Helios Underwriting has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 5,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £8,200 ($10,318.36). Also, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £20,150 ($25,355.48).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Tuesday.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

