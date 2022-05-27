HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($39.36) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($94.68) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($89.36) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

HFG stock opened at €34.89 ($37.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €32.54 ($34.62) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($103.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.14.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

