Hemant Patel Sells 1,319 Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($34.19), for a total transaction of £35,837.23 ($45,095.29).
Shares of LON:WTB traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,723.75 ($34.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,776.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,906.19. Whitbread plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.44) per share. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
