Hemant Patel Sells 1,319 Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($34.19), for a total transaction of £35,837.23 ($45,095.29).

Shares of LON:WTB traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,723.75 ($34.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,776.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,906.19. Whitbread plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24.

Get Whitbread alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.44) per share. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.14).

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.