Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €69.00 ($73.40) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.19 ($77.86).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €62.70 ($66.70) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($137.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €61.37 and its 200-day moving average is €68.60.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

