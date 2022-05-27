Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 134.9% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($78.72) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($92.55) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

