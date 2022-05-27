Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEPA. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

HEPA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 125,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,581. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

