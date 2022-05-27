Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Buys $23,800.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) Director Samuel L. Shimer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $208,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.93.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
About Heritage Global (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
