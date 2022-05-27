Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Buys $23,800.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) Director Samuel L. Shimer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $208,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter worth $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

