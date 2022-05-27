Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $337.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

