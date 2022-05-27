Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,995,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

