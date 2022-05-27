Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of relatively flat vs FY22 or $1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Hibbett also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.50 EPS.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

