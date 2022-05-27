Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.

HIBB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,927. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

