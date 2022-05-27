Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $671.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hibbett by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.