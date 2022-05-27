Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Up 174.5% in May

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the April 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:HFRO opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.26.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 317.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.