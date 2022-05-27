Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Hippo alerts:

HIPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hippo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,606. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $770.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.18. Hippo has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hippo in the first quarter worth $59,706,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Hippo by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after buying an additional 12,516,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hippo by 135.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after buying an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the first quarter worth $11,749,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hippo (HIPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.