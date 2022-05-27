Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.53) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.43) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.26) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.34) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.85).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 952 ($11.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 949.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 915.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.98) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($188,196.55). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($18,028.66).

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.