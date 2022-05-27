Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

Home Depot stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

