HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of HTBI opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 14.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

