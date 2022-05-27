Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.
Several analysts recently commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.
NYSE:HMC opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $33.42.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.