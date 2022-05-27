Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 12.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Honda Motor by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

