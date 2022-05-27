Horace Mann Educators Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,776,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 78,240 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

