Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

HMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

