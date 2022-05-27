Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ:HOTH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 6,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

