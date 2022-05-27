H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total value of C$132,301.00. Also, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at C$30,098.25.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.27.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

