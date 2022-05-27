HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 573.55 ($7.22).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.22) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.05) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.25) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.04) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get HSBC alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($94,563.99). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.14), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($355,447.24).

Shares of HSBA stock traded up GBX 5.68 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 530.98 ($6.68). The company had a trading volume of 20,340,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,453,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 511.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 492.50. The firm has a market cap of £106.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.14).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.