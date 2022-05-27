Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after purchasing an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $226,268,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.