Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 105.3% in May

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the April 30th total of 647,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

HDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDSN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

