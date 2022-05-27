Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.38.
Shares of Humana stock traded up $7.53 on Thursday, hitting $452.22. 493,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.88.
In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Humana (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
