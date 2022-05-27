Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.38.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $7.53 on Thursday, hitting $452.22. 493,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.88.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

