Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.13.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

