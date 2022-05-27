HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

HUYA has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA lowered their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

HUYA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $2,052,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

