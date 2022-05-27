Hydro One (H) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hydro One (TSE: H) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/9/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of H traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 939,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$21.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.83. Hydro One Limited has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.11.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.6890528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
