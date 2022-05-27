Hydro One (H) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hydro One (TSE: H) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Hydro One was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

4/21/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

4/19/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

4/13/2022 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

4/13/2022 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of H traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 939,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$21.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.83. Hydro One Limited has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.11.

Get Hydro One Limited alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.6890528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.