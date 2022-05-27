Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

HYSNY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.91%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

