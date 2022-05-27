i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Up 152.5% in May

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,600 shares, an increase of 152.5% from the April 30th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
OTCMKTS IAUCF opened at $2.48 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.
About i-80 Gold
