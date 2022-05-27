IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in May

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the April 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:IAALF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 222,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,556. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.34. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.