IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in May

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the April 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:IAALF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 222,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,556. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.34. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.