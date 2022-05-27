Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Update

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of IBER opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
