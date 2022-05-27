ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Raises Dividend to $23.83 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 23.832 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ICL Group has a payout ratio of 92.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

