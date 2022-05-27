IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 222,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IMCC stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,398,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,664 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 692,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 276,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

