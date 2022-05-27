Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Short Interest Update

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Imagin Medical stock remained flat at $C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. Imagin Medical has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.54.
Imagin Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imagin Medical (IMEXF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Imagin Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagin Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.