Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Short Interest Update

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Imagin Medical stock remained flat at $C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. Imagin Medical has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.54.

Imagin Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

