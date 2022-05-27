IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMRA. Citigroup cut shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

IMARA stock remained flat at $$1.24 during trading on Thursday. 24,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,187. IMARA has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.60.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 552,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $469,824.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 98.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

