Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 141,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.03. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immunome by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Immunome by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Immunome (Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

