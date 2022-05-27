Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 141,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.03. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
About Immunome (Get Rating)
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
